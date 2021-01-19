Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.