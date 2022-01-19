 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert