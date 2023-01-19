Danville's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Danville
