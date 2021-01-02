 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert