Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph.