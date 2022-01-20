 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

