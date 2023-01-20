 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Danville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert