Danville's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Danville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
