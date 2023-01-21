 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

