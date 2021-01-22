 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert