Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.