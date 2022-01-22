Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.