Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Danville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

