This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
