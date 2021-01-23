 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

