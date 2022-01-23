For the drive home in Danville: Generally fair. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
