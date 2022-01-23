Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Generally fair. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.