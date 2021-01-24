 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

