Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
