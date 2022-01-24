Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.