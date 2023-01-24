Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.