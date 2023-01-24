 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

