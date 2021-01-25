For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with occasional light rain. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Sunday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow i…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect cl…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Periods o…