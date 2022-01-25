 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Mainly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert