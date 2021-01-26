Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
