Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Danville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest.