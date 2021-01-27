For the drive home in Danville: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Danville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
