This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …