Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.