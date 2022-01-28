Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.