 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert