Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.