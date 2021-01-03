Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.