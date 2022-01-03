Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
