Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.