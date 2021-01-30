Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
