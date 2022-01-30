This evening in Danville: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Friday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Wednesday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…