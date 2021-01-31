 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Light rain or freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

