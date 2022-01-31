 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert