Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 23F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.