Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

