Danville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 …
For the drive home in Danville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfal…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. The forec…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Danville folks should see highs in the …
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall…