Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.