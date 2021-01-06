Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.