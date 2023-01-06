 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

A 'hot' start to 2023, watch Snow Search for the week of Jan. 1

For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.

