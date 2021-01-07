This evening in Danville: Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Friday, Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
For the drive home in Danville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfal…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Danville folks should see highs in the …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall…