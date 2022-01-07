 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

