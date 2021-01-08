Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.