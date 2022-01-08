This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
