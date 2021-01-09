 Skip to main content
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

