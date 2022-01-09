Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.