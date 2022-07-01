 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

