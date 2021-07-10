This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
