Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
