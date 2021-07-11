This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
