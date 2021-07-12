Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.