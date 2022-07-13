 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

